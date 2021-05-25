No boil order issued after SW side water pumping station suffers second outage in a month

For the second time this month, a water pumping station that serves residents on the Southwest Side of Chicago lost power.

The Roseland Pumping Station experienced two power issues Tuesday that affected pressure for drinking water in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, according to the Chicago Department of Water Management.

The outages occurred between 9:15 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., but the agency says the station is back online and a boil order will not be issued due to the temporary nature of the outage.

The agency said it will test samples of the water "out of an abundance of caution." An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the outage, according to the agency.

An outage hit the same station on May 6 and a boil order was issued for a day. City officials said then that the outage occurred during maintenance performed by Commonwealth Edison, though the utility said it was not responsible for the problem.