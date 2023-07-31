'No Crime Day': Chicago barbers, hairstylists call for day of no crime

Over the past weekend, 47 people were shot, five fatally, in Chicago.

Now, a coalition of barbers and hairstylists are teaming up to promote a "No Crime Day."

Barber and beauty school students, hairstylists, nail technicians, barbers and a pastor's anti-violence organization are uniting in a commitment to get the word out to clients to promote "No Crime Day."

"'No Crime Day' is scheduled for Aug. 5 and it's a day where we're trying to have a day in Chicago with no crime. No crime," said Geri Jones, Executive Director of the St. Titus One Youth Anti-Violence and Mentoring Program.

Violence prevention activists say churches, barbershops and beauty salons are historically the strongest conduits of information to the community.