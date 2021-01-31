No in-person school Monday; Lightfoot asks CTU to return to negotiations

On Sunday evening, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that Chicago Public Schools have not yet reached an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union on whether and how to open schools this week. That means that students will not be back in classrooms on Monday.

Lightfoot said that CTU did not show up for negotiations on Sunday, but that she hopes that union leaders will still negotiate Sunday night.

"We have been waiting all day [Sunday] for in-person negotiations to begin," said Lightfoot. "We will stay up all night to get a deal done. We have been waiting on the CTU. 'Where are they? Why haven't they come back to us?'"

Lightfoot said that it is clear that students will not be returning to classrooms on Monday, February 1. She said though that all teachers are expected to show up for in-person work on Monday though. Those who do not, and who do not have excuse notes, will be disciplined.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said that teachers who refuse to show up for in-person instruction will be kicked out of the district's remote learning computer system, Google Suites.

Lightfoot said that she had had a cordial, productive phone call with CTU President Jesse Sharkey on Sunday.

Lightfoot noted that pre-K and cluster teachers had been back in classrooms for three weeks without any significant problems.

"Remote learning doesn't work for everyone, especially for our students most in need," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday evening. "Our schools are safe."

About 10,000 teachers and staff are supposed to report to their school buildings on February 1 to teach about 62,000 students.

The mayor said that CPS and CTU have held more than 70 meetings since the pandemic began. She said the city has spent more than $100 million on COVID-related improvements.

"We have said all along that our goal is not no re-opening. Our goal is a safe re-opening," Sharkey said on Saturday morning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office released a statement Saturday night saying a tentative agreement is in place on four outstanding issues. They include health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing and the implementation of health and safety committees.

Union leaders say they want schools to re-open once teachers get vaccinated. They want medically vulnerable teachers or those who live with someone with compromised health, to have the option to work remote. And, they want health metrics to guide school closures if coronavirus cases spike.