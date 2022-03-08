Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported in I-94 shooting on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Pritzker lays out plan to stop Chicago expressway shootings

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gave an update Monday on increased expressway patrols.

CHICAGO - An expressway shooting was reported early Tuesday on Interstate 94 on Chicago's South Side, closing northbound lanes for a few hours.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting which happened around 2:10 a.m. near 115th Street on Chicago's South Side, according to Illinois State Police.

Northbound lanes of I-94 near 103rd Street were closed until 6 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.