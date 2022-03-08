No injuries reported in I-94 shooting on Chicago's South Side

An expressway shooting was reported early Tuesday on Interstate 94 on Chicago's South Side, closing northbound lanes for a few hours.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting which happened around 2:10 a.m. near 115th Street on Chicago's South Side, according to Illinois State Police.

Northbound lanes of I-94 near 103rd Street were closed until 6 a.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.