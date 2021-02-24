No one hurt after vacant building collapses in Chicago Lawn

article

A vacant building collapsed Wednesday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side — the latest in a string of snow-related collapses.

About 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a call of a roof cave-in in the 3300 block of West 59th Place, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. No one was hurt.

The weight of the snow possibly caused the roof to collapse, Langford said. The building will be demolished.

The owner of the building, who lives next door, told investigators the building had been shut down for years and no one was allowed inside, Langford said. The Chicago Department of Buildings was called to the scene.

In Chicago and other suburbs, authorities have responded to dozens of structure failures in February following weeks of freezing temperatures and above-average snowfall. On Feb. 17, a man died after a snow-covered awning collapsed on him at an off-track betting site on the Far South Side.