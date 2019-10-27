No school on Monday as Chicago teacher strike continues

There will be no school in Chicago on Monday, Oct. 28 as the teacher strike continues.

"This is by any estimation an incredible offer and despite all of this, the CTU has not accepted it," said Lightfoot. "We are disappointed that CTU cannot take 'Yes' for an answer."

Chicago Public Schools announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that negotiations were continuing.

"We put everything we could responsibly on the table today," said Lightfoot. "We started by putting on the table the most generous offer in CPS history. We offered teachers and staff a 16% raise that would see the average teacher making six figures within a few years."

Late Sunday night, CTU said the offer is not good enough.

"[CTU members] want a contract that represents a shift in business as usual," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Sates.

"As of 4pm, CTU leadership has informed us that there is no possibility of a deal today. As a result, it will not be possible to hold classes tomorrow, Monday, 10/28," the district said.