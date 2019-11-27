No Thanksgiving dinner plans? No worries, these restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day
LOS ANGELES - From crafting the perfect menu to standing in long lines at the grocery store — cooking a Thanksgiving feast can be exhausting.
Luckily, several restaurants are staying open this holiday. Some are even offering special menus in observance of the festivities.
Here’s a list of dining options, both casual and upscale, for those who’d prefer to stay out of the kitchen this holiday.
Bob Evans:
You can bring Thanksgiving dinner to your doorstep with Bob Evans’ to-go options. They offer full turkey and ham dinners that feed up to eight people starting at $50. There’s even an option to get both main courses. Home delivery is available for an additional $15.
Marie Callendar’s:
Thanksgiving dinner will be a breeze with feasts that serve up to six guests, starting at $114.99. Orders must be placed in advance.
Cracker Barrel
It’s like Thanksgiving at grandma’s house with Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals to-go. Order online and pick up in-store.
Applebee’s:
“Eatin good in the neighborhood,” will be an option on Turkey Day. Location hours vary depending on the franchisee.
T.G.I. Friday’s:
Thank goodness, this American favorite will be open on Thanksgiving.
Ruby Tuesday:
If you’re in the mood for a juicy burger and endless salad bar this holiday, you’re in luck.
Chili’s:
Craving a rack of baby back ribs or sizzling fajitas? Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Be sure to call ahead.
Sizzler:
Participating locations will be offering a full Thanksgiving feast, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and more.
Hooters:
Buffalo wings and football — sounds like a recipe for Thanksgiving Day.
Denny’s:
Serving up breakfast and diner favorites 24/7, 365 days a year.
IHOP:
Who doesn’t want a tall stack of pancakes Thanksgiving morning, or evening, for that matter? You can even opt for the traditional turkey dinner if you’re feeling festive.
Waffle House:
Get your waffle and all-day breakfast fix this Thanksgiving.
Fleming’s:
Pick from a three-course turkey or filet mignon dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
McCormick and Schmick's:
Open every year on Thanksgiving Day with a special menu available.
STK Steakhouse:
Fancy steaks and a-la-carte sides will be available on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are a must.
Fogo de Chao:
All the meat you can eat and more will be available per usual at this Brazilian steakhouse.
Ruth’s Chris:
A traditional three-course turkey dinner will be available. Reservations are strongly advised.
The Capital Grille:
Thanksgiving dinner features slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with marcona almonds, and
cranberry-pear chutney for $43 a person. Reservations are recommended.
Legal Seafood:
The seafood chain will be serving a complete turkey breast dinner with stuffing, cranberry sauce and all your favorite trimmings.
Maggiano’s:
If you’re in the mood for Italian fare instead of the traditional turkey dinner, Maggiano’s has you covered.