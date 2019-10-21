Non-union worker claims two CTU members attacked her

A non-union worker claims she went to work last week, on the first day of the Chicago teachers strike and was assaulted. She says two union members attacked her.

Yedidah Reuben says she’s a non-union employee at Stagg School of Excellence in Englewood.

The teacher says she reported for duty on the first day of the Chicago Teachers Union strike around 8 a.m. and was not met with a warm welcome.

“When I got to door 5, they had already barricaded another door,” said Reuben. “I asked them what they were doing and they said I was a scab.”

The 43-year-old says she was struck over and over again by a teacher and a staff member that work at the school, all because she crossed the picket line.

The mother of three says if she doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid.

“One of them started hitting me in the face and threw her coffee at me,” she said. “[I have] bruises from this incident.”

Advertisement

Chicago police did say they are investigating the simple battery that was reported on the grounds of the grammar school.

As of right now, no one has been arrested.

“They don’t need to be around our children,” said Reuben. “I don’t feel like the children need to be around those people.”