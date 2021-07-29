Nonprofit helps connect Chicagoans with low-interest loans, mortgages

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) has been at the forefront of stopping predatory lending.

What makes this nonprofit stand out is the fact that they don't look at your credit score.

The organization looks to see how much money you save, and if you pay your bills on time.

Sable Russell wanted the American dream, and now, she has that and so much more.

"I have two apartments above me that are paying my mortgage, and I am living rent free," said Russell, who is a new homeowner.

THE SEIU Rep and single mom enrolled in a homebuyer’s workshop with NACA.

The 34-year-old was able to purchase a three unit building in Woodlawn, and get extra money to rehab it.

So far, Russell has added a garage, and hopes to add an additional unit.

"My interest rate for my building is 1.5 percent," said Russell.

There is zero down payment, no closing costs and no fees.

US Airforce veteran Andrea Holloway chose NACA over a VA loan.

"You have to attend a homebuyer seminar, it's four hours and you have to have at least one or two years of on time bill payments," said Holloway, who recently bought a home in Homewood in January. "You have to save every month."

The nonprofit has been around for 35 years, and is helping people with low to moderate incomes achieve the American dream.

"We have a foreclosure rate of 0.0012%. That rate demonstrates the effectiveness of the program when you do it the right way," said NACA founder Bruce Marks.