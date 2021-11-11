Nonprofit wants Chicago Police Department to hire more Black applicants

The Chicago Police Department will be holding 'in-person exams' early next month, and a local non-profit is asking that they hire more Black applicants.

The Media Editing Group, or MEG for short, held a press conference on Thursday, citing a Deputy Inspector General report from this past summer.

The report found the Chicago Police Department has used discriminatory hiring practices in the past.

MEG members say representation on the force helps build trust within the community.

"While the IG's report makes note that CPD is hiring a suitable number of minorities, it also makes clear that most of the minorities hired are not of African-American descent," said Pastor Rich Redmond.

The Chicago Police Department responded with a statement, saying in part:

"Recruiting and hiring the next generation of officers who reflect the broad cross-section of our neighborhoods in which we serve is a priority for the Chicago Police Department."

CPD says it is actively recruiting and taking applications through November 19 and that in-person testing will be held on December 2nd through the 4th.

You can find more information on chicagopolice.org.