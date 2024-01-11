Nonprofit's new video series invites people with disabilities to explore Chicago

A new video series is inviting people with disabilities to discover Chicago attractions.

The series uses actors with different abilities to showcase the accessibility of these exciting locations.

A nonprofit called "Fun 4 The Disabled" recently received a federal grant allowing them to amplify their message about getting around in the city and you'll be surprised at what they found.

Adventure awaits – that's the message CEO and Founder of the nonprofit Vanessa Harris wants everyone to hear.

With a federal grant, Harris' organization made 15 videos showcasing different Chicago attractions with differently-abled actors.

"We have people with Down Syndrome, wheelchair users, people who are blind, people who were deaf and they had to have accommodations," Harris said.

"Now people are more concerned about people with disabilities and they're realizing the, the accommodations that are made for people with disabilities help other people as well," Harris added.

The collection of videos will debut in February and then be available to view on their website here.