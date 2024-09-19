North Aurora man charged with sharing child porn

article

A North Aurora man was charged with possessing and sharing child porn after a Kane County investigation.

The Child Exploitation Unit, which is a collaboration between the Kane County attorney's and sheriff's offices, launched an investigation into 45-year-old Aaron Latham that found he possessed and shared child pornography on or before Sept. 10.

Latham was charged with seven felony counts of dissemination of child pornography and seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Latham has been detained in the Kane County jail while his case is pending. His next court date was scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.