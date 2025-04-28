North Aurora man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 double murder

The Brief A North Aurora man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the murder of two women in 2020. James Brown, 31, fired 14 shots into a Boulder Hill home in an act of gang retaliation, prosecutors said.



A North Aurora man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of killing two people back in 2020.

Kendall County prosecutors announced the sentence for James Brown, 31, who was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder last February in the shooting deaths of Cassandra and Changina Chatman in their home on Veterans Day in 2020.

Pictured is James Brown Jr., 31. (Mugshot is from 2020) (Kendall County Jail)

The backstory:

The shooting took place around 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the Boulder Hill subdivision when 14 gunshots were fired into a home.

Six people were inside at the time. The two victims, Cassandra Chatman and Changina Chatman, were hit and later died from their injuries, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined the shooting was gang-related retaliation, according to prosecutors.

Authorities used footage from multiple neighborhood cameras to identify a black Porsche as the Brown's car. The car was later found in North Aurora, and police followed it to a residence, where multiple people, including Brown, were taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Brown was identified as a member of the Black Disciples street gang.