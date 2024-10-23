North Aurora police to reveal major update in 1979 Kathy Halle murder
NORTH AURORA, Ill. - Authorities will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce a significant update in a decades-old cold case from North Aurora.
Kathy Halle was killed in 1979, and after years of investigation, officials are finally set to provide new information.
The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the North Aurora Police Department.
Speakers will include Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser, North Aurora Mayor Mark Gaffino, Police Chief Joe DeLeo, and Detective Ryan Peat.
You can watch the press conference live in the video at the top of this article starting at 12:30 p.m.