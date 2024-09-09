North DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing continues with overnight lane closures

The Brief There will be overnight lane closures on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. this week for resurfacing work. The closures will start at 9 p.m. each night and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. Northbound and southbound lanes will be closed on alternating nights, with some exceptions for the Lawrence Avenue exit and entrance ramps to allow for detours.



Resurfacing on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive continues this week – meaning smoother roads ahead, but also some temporary closures to get the job done.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced continued lane closures for the ongoing project between LaSalle Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

To minimize traffic disruptions, all lane closures will take place overnight, starting at 9 p.m. each evening and reopening by 6 a.m. the following morning.

This week's schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 9: Both northbound and southbound lanes closed between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. (9 p.m. – 6 a.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Southbound lanes closed between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. (9 p.m. – 6 a.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Northbound lanes closed between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. (9 p.m. – 6 a.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 12: Southbound lanes closed between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave. (9 p.m. – 6 a.m.)

Friday, Sept. 13: All lanes reopen by 6 a.m.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane at 7 p.m. ahead of the closures at 9 p.m.

During full lane closures, the northbound exit ramp and the southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue will remain open to allow for detours.

CDOT urges drivers to plan ahead and allow extra travel time when using North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Hollywood Avenue and Lawrence Avenue during this construction period.

For the latest information on lane closures and traffic impacts, visit the Chicago Department of Transportation website at chicago.gov/CDOT.