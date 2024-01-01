North Lawndale crash: 2 children among victims seriously injured on Chicago's West Side

Two young children were among four people seriously injured in a car crash Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police responded to the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Central Park Avenue for an accident involving two vehicles. Six people in total were injured.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two of the victims were a 2-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy. A 22-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were also seriously injured. The kids were taken to Stroger Hospital, while one of the adults was also taken to Stroger and the other to Mt. Sinai.

A fifth adult and third child refused treatment at the scene.

Video obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows a bus shelter was struck in the accident. Police would not confirm if the victims were all in cars or not.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.