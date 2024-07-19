North Lawndale murder: Chicago man fatally shot 27-year-old woman, police say

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old woman earlier this year on the city's West Side.

On May 9, Chicago police officers conducted a well-being check at a home in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue around 3 p.m. There, they found a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in the kitchen.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Kevin Scott on July 18. He is due in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.