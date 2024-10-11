Northern lights dazzle Chicagoland sky, expert explains rare phenomenon

Social media lit up Thursday night and on Friday as people across Chicagoland shared stunning photos of the northern lights.

The rare display, known as the Aurora Borealis, was caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, which triggered a light show across the region’s night sky.

If it seems unusual, you aren't the only one that feels that way.

The phenomenon occurs when charged solar particles from a CME collide with Earth’s magnetosphere, interacting with gases in the atmosphere to produce vibrant colors. Depending on the gas involved, the aurora can appear in shades of green, red, purple, or blue. Oxygen in the atmosphere typically produces green and red hues, while nitrogen is responsible for the purples and blues.

CMEs have the possibility of causing interference with radios and satellites, and in some cases, can affect the power grid.

For many in the area, witnessing the northern lights felt like a rare and special event. FOX 32 spoke with Michelle Nichols from the Adler Planetarium to talk more about the phenomenon.

Featured article

About every 11 years, the sun has a high level of activity, and that is why we see the northern lights more often this far south.

There are more ways to capture the lights now, and we have a better way to forecast when we will have the lights to give notice to capture these events.

There is a small chance the lights will be visible Friday night, but not as likely as it was on Thursday night.