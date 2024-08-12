Northern Lights put on a show in Chicago

The Northern Lights were spotted as far south as Chicago late Sunday into early Monday morning.

The video featured at the top of the story was from a report on May 11, 2024.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago said they received multiple reports of the Aurora visible across Northern Illinois and Chicago.

Photos were captured along the lakefront and at O'Hare Airport. The lights could even be seen at the NWS office in Northern Indiana.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Northern Lights over Belmont Harbor in Chicago Monday from midnight to 12:30 a.m. | Photo by Joseph Miscimarra

The above photos were captured between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Monday at Belmont Harbor.

This is the second time this year that Chicagoans have been able to catch the Northern Lights without leaving the city. An intense solar storm made the Aurora visible for several nights in a row early this May as far south as Florida and Texas.