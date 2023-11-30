Northern Lights could be visible in Illinois Thursday

The Northern Lights could be seen from parts of Illinois Thursday night, according to space forecasters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Aurora Dashboard shows Chicago and a majority of northern Illinois within the aurora "View Line."

NOAA's Aurora Dashboard

NOAA issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Friday, Dec. 1 after four coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, were detected.

Multiple eruptions from the sun often merge and create a stronger solar storm, which could cause visible aurora lights across the Northern U.S. Thursday and Friday.

One thing working against Illinois seeing the Northern Lights is the storm headed our way. Cloud cover is expected to be strong Thursday evening when the likelihood is highest.

Those wishing to see the lights should head away from the city and major light pollution toward more rural areas.

According to NOAA, northern Minnesota and North Dakota will be the most likely to see the aurora, while the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as Iowa.