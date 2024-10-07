Northshore residents, Jewish leaders call for release of Gaza hostages one year after October 7th attack

The Brief Jewish leaders, northshore residents, and dignitaries gathered in Skokie for a prayer event organized by the Jewish United Fund. The event featured reflections on hostages held in Gaza, including a story from a survivor of the Nova music festival attack. AM Shalom synagogue in Glencoe expanded its "Bring Them Home" installation to honor the remaining hostages.



Jewish leaders, residents from Chicago’s north shore, and local dignitaries came together Monday evening in Skokie for an emotional event focused on Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.

Organized by the Jewish United Fund, the gathering included prayers and reflections for the hostages, many of whom have been held now for a year.

Among the speakers was the grandmother of Hersh Goldberg Polin, a Chicago native who was killed after being held captive by Hamas militants. Polin had been one of 250 people taken hostage during the Nova music festival in Israel last year.

Also at the festival that day was 24-year-old Shahar Gabay, who narrowly escaped the violence. In a separate interview with FOX 32, Gabay recalled the terrifying moment when missiles started to fall, killing his friends.

Earlier in Glencoe, AM Shalom synagogue expanded its "Bring Them Home" installation, which features chairs representing the hostages. This week, the synagogue added 101 flowers to symbolize the remaining Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. The display includes photos of hostages, with ages ranging from as young as 4 months old to 77 years old.

The event provided a space for collective grief, hope, and a strong call for the safe return of the remaining hostages.