Northwest Indiana man accepted deposits for in-ground swimming pools, but never finished the work: sheriff

A Schererville man is accused of scamming several Indiana homeowners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars after receiving money to install in-ground pools, but never completing the projects.

Michael Nanay, 63, allegedly accepted hefty deposits to install in-ground swimming pools for homeowners in Dyer, Crown Point and Schererville, Indiana, but never finished the work and left dangerous, gaping holes in their yards.

While investigating, the Lake County Sheriff's Office found that at least five property owners said that Nanay and his company, MAD Pools, engaged in a string of home improvement frauds and thefts from October 2019 until January 2023.

"The victims say Nanay hired workers who didn’t appear to know how to do the work properly and that he promised repairs he didn’t complete," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. "He left them worse off than when they started their projects."

Nanay was booked into the Lake County Jail and released on bond.

Anyone who has agreed to have home improvement work done by MAD Pools, Michaelangelo Pool Design and/or Michael A. Nanay and believes they may have been scammed is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3406.