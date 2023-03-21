Northwest Indiana man arrested after woman found dead in Winfield home

A Merrillville man was taken into custody Monday after a woman he was in a relationship with was found dead last month.

At 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 27, Winfield police officers were dispatched to 11204 Pike Pl. for a report of a non-responsive woman.

Upon arrival, police met with the parents of the homeowner who had come to check on their daughter. Officers then entered the home and found 36-year-old Haley M. Losinski deceased, police said.

Due to indications within the home, police believed foul play was involved.

An autopsy performed on Losinski determined that she suffered blunt force injury to the head.

At about 1:20 p.m. Monday, Raju Rawal, 65, was taken into custody for the murder of Losinski.

Police said Rawal became the focus of the investigation after it was determined that he had a personal relationship with Losinski.