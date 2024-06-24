Northwestern breaks ground on new Ryan Field

Northwestern University celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Ryan Field on Monday.

"This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a vibrant venue for the Evanston community, hosting events such as winter festivals, family movie nights, and youth sports events," Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a statement.

Set to open in 2026, the new Ryan Field will also be one of the most accessible stadiums in college football and meet LEED Gold-Certified sustainability standards. It will feature a community park and public greenspaces.

The project is expected to bring significant economic benefits, including more than $659 million in impact to Evanston, $12 million in direct fees, $11 million in permit-related fees, $1.5 million in indirect tax revenue, and over 2,900 jobs.

New rendering of Ryan Field

"This is truly a community-wide effort to enhance the world-class city of Evanston," said Dave Davis, executive director of Neighborhood and Community Relations at Northwestern. "Today, we celebrate being one step closer to achieving that goal."

