Northwestern Medicine successfully performs double-lung transplant on patients with 'flipped organs'

A medical breakthrough at Northwestern Medicine, as doctors have performed a double-lung transplant on two patients with "flipped organs."

The condition, known as 'situs inversus,' causes the organs in the chest and abdomen to be inverted inside the chest and abdomen area.

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer was one of the first patients to undergo the procedure, and he describes it as life-changing.

The groundbreaking procedure was also successfully performed on a 27-year-old patient.