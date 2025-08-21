Northwestern and Pat Fitzgerald settle $130 million hazing lawsuit

The Brief Northwestern University and former football coach Pat Fitzgerald have reached a settlement in his $130 million lawsuit over his 2023 firing. The terms were not disclosed, but both sides acknowledged hazing occurred in the program without evidence Fitzgerald knew about or condoned it. Fitzgerald said he was pleased with the resolution and Northwestern praised his decades of contributions.



Northwestern University and former football coach Pat Fitzgerald have settled a $130 million lawsuit that Fitzgerald's representatives have filed against the university.

The backstory:

Fitzgerald and his legal representatives sued Northwestern in October 2023, months after he was fired from the university as its head football coach following a national hazing scandal that continues to hover over the university.

The terms of the settlement were not made public. However, in a statement, Fitzgerald was pleased with the settlement.

"For the past two years, I have engaged in a process of extensive fact and expert discovery, which showed what I have known and said all along—that I had no knowledge of hazing ever occurring in the Northwestern football program, and that I never directed or encouraged hazing in any way," Fitzgerald said in a statement shared by his legal representatives.

An anonymous complaint in late 2022 uncovered hazing in the Northwestern football program, which the Daily Northwestern first reported.

Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks without pay in the summer of 2023, but was fired on July 10, 2023.

What they're saying:

"I have agreed to a settlement that resolves my breach of contract, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims against Northwestern University and its President.

Through discovery, I learned that some hazing did occur in the football program at Northwestern. I am extremely disappointed that members of the team engaged in this behavior and that no one reported it to me, so that I could have alerted Northwestern’s Athletic Department and administrators, stopped the inappropriate behavior, and taken every necessary step to protect Northwestern’s student athletes. In July of 2023, when Northwestern first summarized to me the hazing conduct investigated by Maggie Hickey, I was eager to address the misconduct with the team and put an end to any improper behavior, just like I had in every other facet of my work during my 17 years as Northwestern’s head football coach.

The rush to judgment in the media in July of 2023 and the reports that suggested I knew about and directed hazing are false and have caused me, my wife, and my three sons great stress, embarrassment, and reputational harm in the last two years. Though I maintain Northwestern had no legal basis to terminate my employment for cause under the terms of my Employment Agreement, in the interest of resolving this matter and, in particular, to relieve my family from the stress of ongoing litigation, Northwestern and I have agreed to a settlement, and I am satisfied with the terms of the settlement.

I am proud to say that I ran a world-class football program at Northwestern. I made every reasonable effort to prevent student misconduct, including any hazing misconduct. I continue to love and have the utmost respect for Northwestern as an institution. I love Northwestern’s student athletes, its fans, and the people that I worked with in my 25 plus years at Northwestern. I remain proud of the vast majority of Northwestern student athletes who I had the privilege of coaching—so many of whom have gone on to build incredible lives and careers on and off the football field." - Former Northwestern football head coach Pat Fitzgerald, in a statement from legal representatives Winston & Strawn lawyers Dan Webb and Matthew Carter.

Northwestern University statement

"Today, Northwestern University and former Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald settled the lawsuit Coach Fitzgerald filed regarding his July 2023 dismissal.

The parties are not disclosing the specific terms of the settlement.

Northwestern’s number one priority is the health and safety of all members of its community, including our student athletes. The University has taken action to ensure hazing will not occur again, including new training and additional steps for feedback and reporting.

While the litigation brought to light highly inappropriate conduct in the football program and the harm it caused, the evidence uncovered during extensive discovery did not establish that any player reported hazing to Coach Fitzgerald or that Coach Fitzgerald condoned or directed any hazing. Moreover, when presented with the details of the conduct, he was incredibly upset and saddened by the negative impact this conduct had on players within the program.

Northwestern appreciates Coach Fitzgerald’s 26 years as a Northwestern player and coach. Northwestern is proud of Coach Fitzgerald's team's success on the field as well as its success in the classroom.

Northwestern football had the highest graduation rate of any Division 1 football program from 2016-2022.

Northwestern wishes Coach Fitzgerald the best in resuming his football career." - Statement from Northwestern University.