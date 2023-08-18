Northwestern revises plans for Ryan Field proposal after pushback

Northwestern University is offering to modify plans for its new stadium funding amid increasing opposition.

Northwestern President Michael Schill sent out a message saying the school is willing to cut back on the number of summer concerts at Ryan Field to six, as opposed to 10, a move looking to address noise concerns by neighbors.

"As we prepare for the upcoming meeting of the Land Use Commission, we are moving forward in a way that we believe realizes the benefits of the stadium redevelopment, while addressing the concerns that we have heard," Schill said in a statement. "Based on that feedback, Northwestern is willing to modify its zoning application to significantly reduce the number of events hosted at the stadium annually while still ensuring financial viability for the project to move forward."

The announcement also comes more than a week after Wilmette passed a resolution outlining its concerns about the concerts.