Expand / Collapse search

Northwestern University investigating threatening message left at Multicultural Center

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Evanston
FOX 32 Chicago

'A Site of Struggle' exhibit on display at Northwestern University

Janet Dees, curator of the 'A Site of Struggle' exhibit, talks about the importance of art reflecting the Black experience and what she wants people to take away from her exhibit.

EVANSTON, Ill. - Northwestern University is investigating a threatening message left at the Multicultural Center, and has closed some student affairs spaces in Evanston as a precaution.

University officials said that the Black House, the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, and the Multicultural Center will be closed until Wednesday, March 2.

The University said that other partners across the school will "ensure that [students'] needs are still being met." 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS