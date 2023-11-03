Notre Dame College Prep in Niles gets loud for Orange Friday

The largest all-boys high school in Illinois hosted today’s Orange Friday Pep Rally.

All 800 students of Notre Dame College Prep in Niles turned out in what is known as the loudest auditorium in the state.

Cheerleaders traveled from Regina Dominican and Resurrection High School to cheer on their brother school.

Soccer player Cian Haugh said he decided to attend Notre Dame when he witnessed the brotherhood on his visit to the school when he was in 8th grade. Haugh said soccer games are well attended, like football. Everyone wants to show up for everyone.

"No one’s asked you to, everyone wants to have your back," Haugh said.

The football team has advanced in high school playoffs after a close game against De La Salle High School.

"It was double overtime. We fought until the end, a few fumbles went our way, a few fumbles went their way, but now we’re onto the next round. We play next Friday or Saturday. I’m proud of my team and how hard they played," Darveon Moore said.

Cross Country runner, Emmet Kisor said their season went well.

"We had a really good team, a really young squad. A lot of guys coming back next year, that’s super exciting," Kisor said.

Principal Dan Tully said the school expects the best of the students, where they are known as the "Dons of Notre Dame, Gentlemen of Mary."

President Shay Boyle encouraged current 8th graders to apply to Notre Dame College Prep, "The world needs more Dons."