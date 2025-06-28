'Now it's just despair': Park Forest apartments wait nearly a month for AC fix

The Brief Air conditioning at apartment complexes in Park Forest have been restored to a portion of one of the four towers. Residents at the Autumn Ridge Apartments have been without A/C for nearly a month. They've tried to get answers from management without success.



With temperatures expected to climb on Sunday, stress levels are back on the rise for residents of a south suburban apartment complex, most of whom are still without air conditioning—even after management pledged swift repairs.

What we know:

Day after day, residents of the Autumn Ridge Apartments in Park Forest have described little to no progress in restoring their failed air conditioning.

The complex is home to dozens of families who are desperate for some relief.

"I think it was anger, then it was frustration, and now it's just despair," said Village of Park Forest Trustee Randall White.

It's been 28 days since the air conditioning was scheduled to kick on, but most residents are still waiting for cool air. Management had promised renters the A/C would start flowing on June 1. But despite last weekend's heat wave, residents say only a portion of one building has working A/C—out of four total towers.

"Literally, they only have A/C running in one building and it's only in two-thirds of the building," said Derin Curtis, resident. "It's non-existent in my building."

"I'm a single mom, I have my daughter, she's 11, but I also take care of my disabled brother," added Celina Lawson, resident.

Lawson's brother has multiple sclerosis and cannot be in hot and humid conditions for long periods of time, she says. She shares that the Park Forest Police Department brought her a window unit, thanks to a donation from an Aurora woman.

Over the last week, the community has rallied together—purchasing fans, window units, and supporting each other with help from local pastors, including Trustee White.

"We've been make-shifting, doing a kind of MacGyver thing, that we'll put the window units on the floor, we'll shut the sliding door, and we'll tape a plastic bag top to bottom just to kind of find some type of relief," White said.

"This by far, watching the people in the conditions of some of these apartments, it goes without saying, they need help," said Stringer Harris, community activist.

Once again, FOX 32's Kasey Chronis visited the townhome on the property where residents say a member of management lives but there was no answer at the door. FOX 32's calls, text messages, and emails also went unreturned.

"To my understanding, within the last five years, there's been seven different property managers here but two different owners," Harris said.

The most recent message sent to renters came Friday. It read: "HVAC has informed us that another part is needed for the A/C. They will return Monday to continue the work. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

"That's been a nightmare in itself," White said.

White says he has been trying to reach the owners of the complex.

"We found them on Facebook, we tried to send a message and then the whole Facebook page was taken down," White explained.

Some residents share that they have no intention of renewing their leases.

"We have to go, the A/C thing is only the tip of the iceberg," Curtis said.

"I am moving expeditiously, I will be out of here hopefully by the end of July," Lawson added.

Last week, the Village of Park Forest hit ownership with several fines.

What's next:

In a statement issued Saturday, a spokesman for the Village of Park Forest said, in part:

"We are monitoring the situation very closely. We are hoping that Autumn Ridge continues to do the right thing and gets everyone's air conditioning up and running."

The Park Forest Police Station (200 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest, IL 60466) is open 24/7 as a cooling center, along with Village Hall (350 Victory Dr., Park Forest, IL 60466) during regular business hours.

If you'd like to support Autumn Ridge residents, you're encouraged to email Trustee White at whiterandall141@gmail.com to inquire about ways that you can help.