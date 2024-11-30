2 killed, 1 wounded in domestic-related shooting inside NW Indiana home

Two people were killed and another person was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night inside a Northwest Indiana home.

Police said it appeared the shooter was among those who were killed.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Monument Avenue in Portage, Indiana around 7:41 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance, police said.

As the first officers arrived at the home, they heard several gunshots from inside. Officers then went into the home and found two adults dead and one who was still alive. That victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appeared the victims were related. There was no ongoing threat to the community as of Friday night, police said.