Armed group robs multiple businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

An armed group robbed multiple businesses on Chicago’s Northwest Side in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chicago police said the offenders entered the businesses, displayed handguns and forced the employees to open the register so they could take cash. At least one of the offenders would remain at the door to serve as a lookout.

In one incident, the offenders also robbed a patron of the business. In another incident, one of the offenders hit an employee in the face with a closed fist.

Police provided a list of the times and locations of each robbery:

2600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Dec. 6 at 2:21 a.m.

3000 block of North Pulaski Road, Dec. 6 at 3:34 a.m.

3200 block of West Diversey Avenue, Dec. 6 at 3:46 a.m.

Police described the offenders as four African American males who wore black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, and gloves. They drove in a gray Kia Sorrento.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394. They can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #24-CWP-059.