Oak Brook police looking for witnesses to mall shooting that left four people injured

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Oak Brook
CHICAGO - Oak Brook Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting at a mall that left four people injured right before Christmas.

On December 23, two people started shooting at each other near the Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne's at Oakbrook Center.

One of the shooters and three bystanders were wounded. The shooter was shot multiple times. All of the victims are expected to recover.

Oak Brook police said that they are looking for witnesses who saw the shooting or who saw the other shooter take off.

Witnesses can contact police at Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org

