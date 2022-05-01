Oak Brook tornado: Video captures heavy rains, strong winds at park district

Video was released Sunday by the Oak Brook Park District that shows strong winds and heavy rain that swept through the suburb Saturday night.

The video was taken at the Oak Brook Park District Family Recreation Center's Parking Lot.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Oak Brook and traveled for about two miles.

The EF0 tornado was about 1.9 miles long and had a width of about 60 yards.

The tornado started at Willow Crest Golf Club and ended at Central Park.

Trees and buildings were damaged from the tornado. No injuries have been reported as of Sunday morning.

Most of northern Illinois saw heavy rain and strong winds Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night.

Many areas saw Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Watches throughout the day.