Oak Forest resident struck by gunfire after chasing possible burglary suspects

An Oak Forest resident was shot after exchanging gunfire with a group of people near his property early Friday.

At 1:54 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to the 16900 block of Leclaire Avenue for a report of a burglary to a vehicle.

According to police, a resident observed several unknown subjects near his property and neighboring properties. The subjects then fled the area, and the resident gave chase.

While chasing the subjects, an exchange of gunfire occurred between the resident and the subjects. During the exchange, the resident was struck twice. He was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

It is unknown if any of the fleeing subjects were struck.

While investigating, police determined that two dark-colored vehicles were seen leaving the area after reports of shots fired.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett or Detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.

The Oak Forest Police Department said there is no continued threat to the community.