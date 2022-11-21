Oak Lawn agrees to $10M settlement in 2019 hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian

Oak Lawn has agreed to pay a $10 million settlement stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash.

The suburb's village manager at the time, Larry Deetjen, was driving a village-owned vehicle when he struck and critically injured a pedestrian.

On Oct. 10, 2019 Deetjen was driving a municipal vehicle when he allegedly struck a 48-year-old man in the 10100 block of South Harlem Avenue and continued without stopping, Chicago Ridge police said at the time.

Deetjen allegedly told investigators he was distracted by something and did not realize he hit someone, police said. His vehicle had damage on its front right side.

The victim's attorney confirmed the settlement Friday.

The Daily Southtown is reporting that the victim remains in a nursing home facility, cannot walk independently and requires specialized care.

Oak Lawn does not admit any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 incident, according to the settlement agreement.