Suspect arrested 2 years after Oak Lawn jewelry store employee shot during robbery

A suspect has been arrested more than two years after an Oak Lawn jewelry store employee was shot during an armed robbery.

The above video is from a previous report in July 2022.

Oak Lawn police said Dionte Reed, 20, was arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery in Monroe County, Indiana early last month.

Reed and at least two other offenders allegedly robbed Reichman Jewelers at gunpoint at approximately 2 p.m. on July 1, 2022.

The offenders wore masks and disarmed the store's security guard. They began breaking glass display cases and taking jewelry.

Dionte Reed

A store employee emerged from the back of the store and confronted the suspects. One of the offenders, later identified as Reed, then shot the employee twice, police said.

The employee was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim has since recovered from his injuries.

Last month, the Illinois State Police Forensic Laboratory found a DNA match in this case and alerted Oak Lawn police.

On Aug. 2, Oak Lawn police traveled to Monroe County and brought Reed back to the Oak Lawn Police Department before transferring him to the Cook County Jail for a detention hearing.

Reed will be kept in custody until his next hearing on Aug. 29.

This is still an active investigation. Oak Lawn Police are still attempting to locate the other two offenders. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-TIPS (8477).