Oak Park apartment building residents forced to leave over structural concerns

Residents of an Oak Park apartment building are being forced to grab their stuff and leave over structural concerns.

Some of the floors inside the building are sloping by four inches. Inspectors say there were structural repairs done that were not authorized.

Thirty units are currently occupied, and everybody has to be out by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

The building was sold to a development company two years ago for $8 million.

