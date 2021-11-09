Expand / Collapse search

Oak Park apartment building residents forced to leave over structural concerns

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Oak Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Oak Park apartment building evacuated over structural concerns

Residents of an Oak Park apartment building are being forced to grab their stuff and leave over structural concerns.

OAK PARK - Residents of an Oak Park apartment building are being forced to grab their stuff and leave over structural concerns.

Some of the floors inside the building are sloping by four inches. Inspectors say there were structural repairs done that were not authorized.

Thirty units are currently occupied, and everybody has to be out by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

The building was sold to a development company two years ago for $8 million.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Residents ordered out of Oak Park apartment building due to concerning structural issues

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...