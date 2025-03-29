Oak Park, Aurora police brace for teen chaos after violent Chicago gathering

The Brief Oak Park and Aurora police are increasing security this weekend due to concerns about potential teen gatherings, following recent violent incidents in downtown Chicago. Officers will be stationed in downtown Oak Park and other areas, with a zero-tolerance policy for risky behaviors. The alert follows a large teen gathering in Chicago Friday night, leading to 12 arrests and two violent incidents, including a shooting and stabbing.



Oak Park and Aurora police are ramping up security ahead of potential teen gatherings this weekend, following recent violent incidents in downtown Chicago.

Oak Park, Aurora Police On Alert

What we know:

Oak Park police issued a social media update just before 6 p.m. Saturday, announcing they have been "actively preparing" for several days.

"These trend events can encourage loud and sometimes disruptive behavior. Occasionally, they can lead to unsafe situations with serious consequences," police said in part.

Officers will be stationed in downtown Oak Park and other high-priority areas Saturday night.

"There will be zero tolerance for behaviors that put others at risk. Let's all work together to keep Oak Park safe!" the department said.

In neighboring Aurora, police are also ramping up their efforts, deploying more officers to high-risk areas and urging parents to have conversations with their teens.

"Let’s be clear — these aren’t just harmless meetups. They can quickly lead to unsafe situations and serious consequences," Aurora PD said. "There will be zero tolerance for trespassing, disorderly conduct, or any behavior that puts others at risk. Nearby businesses may also be instituting additional measures to help ensure a safe environment for all visitors."

Aurora PD is encouraging parents to check in with their kids, know who they're with, and how they're getting there.

"A quick conversation now could prevent a bigger problem later. Let's work together to keep our community safe," Aurora police said.

The backstory:

The precautionary measures come after a large teen gathering in downtown Chicago Friday night, which led to 12 arrests and two violent incidents.

Chicago police reported that 10 juveniles and two adults were taken into custody, but further details on their charges have not been released.

Two violent incidents occurred in the downtown area, including one in Streeterville.

A teen was hospitalized with a graze wound from a shooting, and an 18-year-old male was hospitalized with a stabbing injury.

