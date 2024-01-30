Oak Park officer delivers DoorDash order after 'driver ran into some trouble'

Oak Park police officers helped one hungry DoorDash customer get their order after their delivery driver got into some trouble with the law.

Da’Mon Wardlow sent Fox 32 Chicago footage of the officer's stop at his house after he ordered Nado's, and it was running late.

The video captured by Ring on Saturday, Jan. 6 shows the officer delivering the order to a baffled Wardlow.

"Your driver ran into some trouble, so we're delivering it for him," the officer told him.

He apologized for the lateness and told Wardlow that the driver was in the back of one of their squad cars.

This isn't the first time a Chicago-area resident had to rely on law enforcement to get their dinner delivered. Last week, a Kane County deputy delivered a woman's Chipotle after a delivery driver was arrested.