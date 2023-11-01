Oak Park officials provide shelter for migrants as temps drop
OAK PARK, Ill. - As the weather gets colder, officials are scrambling to get everyone inside.
In Oak Park, the village manager activated its emergency operations center, which puts protocols in place to help migrants get overnight shelter.
It was activated after police got a call from a volunteer last night, looking to move people from outside Chicago's 15th District.
The village says they were able to get about 102 people to safe indoor locations. A majority of them went to a local church.