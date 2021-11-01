Oak Park woman convicted in her mom's murder in Bali will return to Chicago area this week

We are learning more about the release from prison of a Chicago-area woman serving time in the killing of her mother.

26-year-old Heather Mack walked free from an Indonesian prison on Friday.

Her attorney, Yulius Benyamin Seran, confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that Mack is coming home to the United States Tuesday, although some news outlets are reporting it could be Monday. Mack will reunite with her now 6-year-old daughter who she has not seen in 20 months due to the pandemic, before returning to the U.S., said Seran.

"Heather already completed her sentence and now starts her new life. She learned a lot about life inside prison, and she will dedicate her life for her daughter, Stella," he said, adding that Stella deserves a normal life.



Mack reportedly told reporters she has friends here in the Chicago area who support her.

The New York post reports Mack is dreading coming home and quotes her as saying: "I really miss my mom and everything in Chicago will remind me of her. I think of her every day and deeply regret what happened."

Mack had lived in Oak Park with her mom, Sheila von Weise-Mack Police were called to their house dozens of times through the years.

That ended after a trip to Bali during which von Weise-Mack, was beaten to death and stuffed in a suitcase. Heather served seven of a 10 year sentence for her part in the killing. Her then 21-year-old boyfriend Thomas Schaefer, also from Oak Park, is still in jail serving an 18-year sentence.

Police said the couple killed her mother after arguing about Heather’s pregnancy.

She gave birth just before she was convicted and took care of baby Stella from her cell for a couple of years.

