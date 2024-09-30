Oasis to play Chicago show during world tour next summer

Iconic British rock band Oasis will make a stop in Chicago next summer during the North American leg of their reunion tour.

The "Wonderwall" singers will perform at Soldier Field on Wednesday, Aug. 28 with special guest Cage the Elephant.

The Oasis Live '25 tour marks the band's first North American performance in 16 years with stops in Toronto, Ontario; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Los Angeles, California; and Mexico City, Mexico.

Ticket presale registration is open now at www.oasisinet.com until Tuesday at 8 a.m. EST. General ticket sales begin on Friday at noon local time.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis performing ahead of the IBF World Heavy weight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

The band's previously announced UK and Ireland tour dates sold out immediately, making it one of the biggest concert launches ever seen there.

Plans are underway for the tour to hit other continents later in 2025.