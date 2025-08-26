'Oasis' pop-up shop opens in Chicago

‘Today is gonna be the day’… the Oasis Pop-Up Shop opens in Wicker Park!

On Tuesday, Oasis superfans lined up hours before doors opened to snag exclusive brand collaborations and limited-edition merchandise—including a special partnership with Adidas.

The pop-up launch comes just two days ahead of the band’s sold-out concert at Soldier Field on Thursday.

The fan store, located at 1421 N. Milwaukee Ave, opens daily at 10 a.m. and will remain open through Sept. 2.

Reservations are available in advance, but walk-ins are welcome.