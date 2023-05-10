Obama Foundation launches new initiative to support boys and young men of color

The Obama Foundation is launching a new initiative to support boys and young men of color.

President Barack Obama was in town to announce the new initiative within the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ alliance.

My Brother's Keeper is all across the country and was started by the Obama Foundation after the murder of Trayvon Martin.

On Wednesday, leaders from four cities were highlighted as model communities for showing success in helping young boys and men of color thrive.

Obama spoke to the small crowd from Newark, Omaha Tulsa and Yonkers.

Those communities identified an evidence-based track record of success from encouraging pre-K programs, encouraging young men to graduate high school and staying safe and lowering crime rates.

Obama had this advice for those wanting to make a difference in their communities.

"I think my main charge to everyone here is ‘fight cynicism.’ When the work gets hard, or something doesn't work, don’t get discouraged. Innovate and try something new. Be honest about what is working and what isn’t working, build up trust," said Obama.

Obama is hoping this meeting sparks something in those involved and those watching to do more to help our youth.