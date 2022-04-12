Obama Presidential Center construction to cause major traffic headaches

Now that the Obama Presidential Center has passed all of its hurdles and legal challenges, the next step is construction.

With all the improvements, numerous traffic headaches are in store for residents and commuters in the Jackson Park area.

Among the roads affected are DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Stony Island Avenue.

The Chicago Department of Transportation offered the best alternate routes once construction begins on Thursday.

"The impact here is going to be that long term lane reduction on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive, south of 57th. So we are expecting there will be traffic impacts for that. We want to encourage folks if they have alternate routes or alternate means to use those," a CDOT representative said.

The project is expected to be completed near the end of 2023.