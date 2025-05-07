Chicago labor union spars over Trump’s claims about Obama Presidential Center

The Brief Former President Donald Trump criticized the Obama Presidential Center, claiming it was plagued by delays and cost overruns due to "woke" hiring practices. The Obama Foundation and Chicago labor leaders pushed back, calling Trump’s remarks false and offensive, and affirmed that construction is actively progressing. The $800 million project, originally set for completion in 2021, is now scheduled to open in 2026 following legal and logistical delays.



Chicago labor leaders and the Obama Foundation are pushing back after President Donald Trump criticized the Obama Presidential Center during an unrelated appearance at the White House.

Trump slams Obama Presidential Center construction

The backstory:

In a conversation with Canada’s new prime minister, Trump veered off-topic to claim the project in Chicago’s Jackson Park was "a disaster," attributing delays and cost overruns to the hiring of what he described as "woke people." Trump alleged that former President Barack Obama insisted on diversity-focused hiring, resulting in halted work and budget issues.

"He’s building his library in Chicago. It’s a disaster," Trump said. "He said, ‘I only want DEI. I only want woke.’ He wants woke people to build it. Well, he got woke people and they have massive cost overruns. The job is stopped."

The Obama Foundation swiftly countered those claims in a post on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting ongoing work and sharing their gratitude for the construction team. "We can’t wait to open our doors to the Obama Presidential Center," the foundation wrote, noting features such as a gymnasium, library branch, garden and museum within the 19.3-acre campus.

By the numbers:

Construction was initially slated to be finished in 2021. The timeline has since shifted to 2026, with the project’s cost rising from an initial estimate of $350 million to more than $800 million.

The delays have been attributed to lawsuits involving traffic, environmental concerns and a discrimination claim from a subcontractor.

"Wildly inaccurate and offensive"

The other side:

Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter condemned Trump’s remarks on Wednesday morning in the following statement:

"While understanding President Trump is thin-skinned and emotionally fragile, I feel it’s necessary to set the record straight on Chicago’s talented and hard working union construction workers. Donald Trump’s wildly inaccurate and offensive rant about the building of the Obama Presidential Center is utterly ridiculous. Chicago’s highly trained, highly skilled union construction workers are building this state-of-the-art facility. The job isn’t shut down and continues on an aggressive schedule despite Donald Trump’s obsession with President Obama. With experienced journeyworkers and new apprentices building this project, you can count on quality and efficient construction."

As of Wednesday morning, construction activity was visibly ongoing at the site in Jackson Park.