Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting on Northwest Side: COPA

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported it was investigating the shooting which took place in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue.

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said the officer was not injured in the shooting.

Chicago fire officials did not report anyone being taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact COPA officials at (312) 746-3609.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.