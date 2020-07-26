Off-duty lifeguard pulls unconscious man out of Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor

An off-duty lifeguard pulled a man out of Lake Michigan on Sunday night, and the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The lifeguard told Fox 32 News that the man was bleeding from his head, and may have slipped and hit the ground as he went into the water.

He said that the man was "completely unconscious" when he was pulled out.

Police said the call came in around 8 p.m., byDiversey Harbor near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive.

Firefighters said the man was in cardiac arrest and transported in critical condition to Illinois Masonic.

