Off-duty Chicago police officer shot at in Hyde Park

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, but they were not hit.

The officer was confronted by an armed offender in the 100 block of East 57th Street around 1:47 a.m., and the two exchanged gunfire, police said. At least one other person fired shots in the direction of the officer.

The shooters then fled the scene.

The off-duty officer was not hit and no injuries were reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was at the scene investigating the shooting. COPA asked anyone with information related to the shooting to call 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.